WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.98-3.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 5,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,160. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26.

Get WNS alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.