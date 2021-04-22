Win Robbins Purchases 12,106 Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) insider Win Robbins bought 12,106 shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31).

Shares of LON BRIG opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Thursday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.50 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

