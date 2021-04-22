WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2021
Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.
In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.
