WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

