William Blair Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

