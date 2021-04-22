William Blair Begins Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $28.41 on Monday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

