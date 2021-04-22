Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY21 guidance to $22.50-23.50 EPS.

WHR opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $240.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

