Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises 2.3% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,683. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $97.17 and a 1-year high of $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.