Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 83,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,846,714 shares.The stock last traded at $42.93 and had previously closed at $43.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,625,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,119,000 after acquiring an additional 84,250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.