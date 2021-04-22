Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 2,489.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.53% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHG opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

