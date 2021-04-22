WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is Canal Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. WestRock makes up about 2.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

