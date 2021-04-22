Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.