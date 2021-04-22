Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE:WAL opened at $101.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $252,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

