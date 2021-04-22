Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $101.08 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

