Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

NYSE WAL opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

