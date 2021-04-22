West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $325.36

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $325.36 and last traded at $324.85, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.49. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

