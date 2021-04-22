Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $141.29. 83,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $262,916,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

