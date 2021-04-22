Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 35,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

