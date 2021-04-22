Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 53 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.75. The stock had a trading volume of 111,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $313.23 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

