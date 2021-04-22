Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $365.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $322.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.86. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
