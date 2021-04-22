Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $365.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $322.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.86. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

