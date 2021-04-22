Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,810 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

