Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,478 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,400 shares of company stock worth $723,040. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.