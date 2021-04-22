Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,641 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 468.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

