Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,018 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Limestone Bancorp were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

