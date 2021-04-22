Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IMARA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IMARA by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IMARA by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IMARA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $7.50 on Thursday. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

