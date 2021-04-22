Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,175 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 74,138 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.