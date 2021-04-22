Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NRBO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

