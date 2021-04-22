Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

WBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 107,621,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.