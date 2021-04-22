Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.