Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS: DTCWY):

4/19/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 8,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,897. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.