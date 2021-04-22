Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last 90 days.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.