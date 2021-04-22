WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Trading Up 2.5%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.24. Approximately 25,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,392,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

