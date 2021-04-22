WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Trading Up 2.5%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.24. Approximately 25,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,392,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
