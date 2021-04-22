Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.
NYSE WBS opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.
In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
