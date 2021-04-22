Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

