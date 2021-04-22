WebDollar (WEBD) Price Up 89.7% This Week

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 89.7% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $1,387.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00128660 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,123,666,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,175,718,371 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

