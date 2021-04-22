Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.16. 3,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,440. Watsco has a 1-year low of $144.16 and a 1-year high of $287.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

