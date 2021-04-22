Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €97.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

Shares of DAI opened at €73.57 ($86.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is €73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.62.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

