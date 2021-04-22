Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $152.50 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.61.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.