W. R. Berkley Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

