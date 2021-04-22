W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $89,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

