Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 354,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,116,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $227.45 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.92 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.91. The firm has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

