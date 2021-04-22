VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

VQSLF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -1.12.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

