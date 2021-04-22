Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VKTX opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.02.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
