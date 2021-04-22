Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.02.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

