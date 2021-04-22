Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.

Spark Networks stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000.

LOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

