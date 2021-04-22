Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Cap of $488,749.90

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $488,749.90 and $2,744.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

