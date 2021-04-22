ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $50.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

VIAC stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

