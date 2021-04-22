Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VSPR opened at $10.01 on Monday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

