Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $843.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Research analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

