Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,693,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $274.79 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

