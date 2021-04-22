Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.36 and a 1-year high of $217.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

