Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $161.25 and a one year high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.